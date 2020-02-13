Local artist releases album compilation inspired by New Mexico and green chile

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico musician says he was inspired by the smell of green chile in the air — inspiring his new compilation album. The new music is now available on streaming sites.

Colin Hazelbaker, who goes by “Diles” professionally, is a longtime local musician and producer. When it came to producing his own music, he was inspired by fall in New Mexico, releasing compilations of “Green Chile in the Air” — the latest, Volume 9.

“It just kind of came to me one night, when you get that first smell of green chile roasting in the fall, it just does something to you,” said Diles. “It’s kind of paying homage to New Mexico and green chile and our annual harvest. I needed something I could play off of every year and since it’s something that’s annual, that’s kind of how that all fell into place.”

Diles’ music is hip-hop based. Reflecting the melting pot of New Mexico, he says he often works with other musicians from around the world, many, who are also based here in the Albuquerque area.

“I try to focus local artists as much as possible, but I’ve also expanded and featured people around the country and even the world,” said Diles. “It’s crazy because Albuquerque is pretty international in a lot of ways so I’ve had a lot of international collabs here in New Mexico and also abroad too. I’d like to focus more on New Mexico artists.”

He says he’s been blessed to work with a lot of the artists he grew up listening to. However, there is one person he’d like to feature on a future “Green Chile in the Air” volume.

“One thing I could throw out there is Erykah Badu,” said Diles. “I’ve always dreamed about working with her and I heard she gives no-name producers chances sometimes so I’ve always got my fingers crossed that maybe she will give this Albuquerque producer a shot.”

You can find Green Chile in the Air, Vol. 9 on Diles’ website, as well as streaming sites like Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube. His other work is also available to stream online.