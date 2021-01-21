Local artist paints mural inside Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cottonwood Mall got another colorful mural recently. On Tuesday, local Albuquerque artist Kyle Street finished the large mural. The mural is a depiction of the city of Albuquerque landscape and is meant to act as an interactive portrait wall for visitors to take photos with according to a news release. The mural can be found on the lower level of the mall near Eddie Bauer and Dillard’s.

Voyager mural by local artist Kyle Street (@voyagercrafts on Instagram) inside the Cottonwood Mall | Image Courtesy of Cottonwood Mall

“At Cottonwood Mall we’re always looking for new ways to bring movement, art and culture to our town center for our guests to experience,” said Debra Sherman in a news release, General Manager at Cottonwood Mall “With such vibrant local talent here in Albuquerque, the Canvas Project is an opportunity to spotlight our area artists, while creating a unique experience that will surely leave our guests feeling inspired.”

According to a news release, Cottonwood Mall partnered with Street to add color and art to the inside of the mall as an extension to the Canvas Project that was started last year. Street is known for his use of bright and neon colors along with bringing life to the community through his art, which was why he was brought on for the project. Visitors can also find Street’s art on display at one of Cottonwood’s entrances where during the month of November, Street painted two of the center’s planters according to the news release.