Local artist painting mural at Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cottonwood Mall is getting a new splash of color. The mall has teamed up with local artist Nazario Sandoval to paint a new mural through an effort called the Canvas Project. The 3,000 square-foot mural will go up near the main entrance on the east side. It’s going up in phases with the largest piece being worked on over the weekend.

“Local artists make our community vibrant,” said Debra Sherman in a news release, General Manager at Cottonwood Mall “Their use of subjects, color, texture and composition awaken a sense of curiosity and connection to the world around us. The Canvas Project supports our local arts culture, while providing an opportunity for our community to grow together. We will spotlight the artist’s talent with live, in-person and in-progress work on display right outside.”

