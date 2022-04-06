ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local artist Sarah McCord is hosting a Van Gogh workshop where participants will create their versions of the legendary artist’s famous works while learning about his life. People will trace his work onto canvas and then personalize the work by adding their own colors.

Families are encouraged to attend as long as their kids are over the age of 8. The workshop will be held at ABQ Collective coffee shop next Wednesday at 1 p.m. Supplies will be provided and no experience is necessary. Tickets are available on Eventbrite and costs $40.