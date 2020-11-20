Local artist completes mural at Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cottonwood Mall got a new splash of color recently. Over the weekend, Albuquerque artist Nazario Sandoval finished up a more than 3,000-square foot mural.

The mural can be found at the main entrance of the shopping center. It all began last month as part of an effort called the Canvas Project.

The mall is temporarily closed to the public due to the current public health order. However, several retailers are participating in curbside pickup. Cottonwood Mall is also encouraging guests to stay in their vehicles and take a selfie with the mural in the background while they wait for their curbside pickup.

Photos uploaded to Instagram with the tags #cottonwoodcares @cottonwoodmall and @wemfer will be entered to win a gift card from various retailers. Visit https://bit.ly/35KX2Zm for more details. “At Cottonwood Mall, we’re always looking for new ways to bring movement, art and culture to our town center for our guests to experience,”said Debra Sherman, General Manager at Cottonwood Mall in a news release. “With such vibrant local talent here in Albuquerque, The Canvas Project is an opportunity to spotlight our area artists, support our local arts culture, while creating a unique experience that will leave our community feeling inspired.”

