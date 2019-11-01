Local artist begins mural inspired by New Mexico United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Their season may be over, but the hype surrounding New Mexico’s newest professional sports team isn’t dying off.

Albuquerque artist Noe Barnett has teamed up with New Mexico United on a mural at 201 Coal Avenue. Barnett has taken photographs of players and fans to create a collage effect that shows off what the team has come to mean for the state.

Once all of the photos are up, Barnett says he will paint an image that symbolizes the team’s spirit of unity with the fans.

“It’s kind of metaphorical, this is what the team is built on. It’s built on the community, you know, it’s a literal way to represent that visually,” Noe Barnett said.

The building’s owner gave Barnett and the team permission to use the wall.