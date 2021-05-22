Local art show’s aim to help community be creative

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local community art project is raising money to continue encouraging people to get creative. Off-Center has been active in the art scene in Albuquerque since 2001 by providing free space and supplies for people to connect and create.

“It’s all about community, people that want to create, everyone’s an artist right? If you get the opportunity so we provide that opportunity for people,” said Executive Director Mily Schmidt.

Organizers say they hope to expand paid artists’ programs as well as continue offering free supply kits for members of the community. Art can be purchased and donations can be made online.