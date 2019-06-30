Local art gallery opens after falling victim to crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An art gallery showcasing New Mexico’s beauty has finally opened after hitting a few bumps in the road.

Robert Jaramillo and Lyric Moya have been working on opening New Mexico Prints gallery for over a year. They were almost ready to open the doors back in May until they fell victim to Albuquerque’s crime problem.

A thief broke into the gallery, stealing a Mac computer and two of their prints. The burglary delayed the opening, but the two remained determined.

“Make an impact. We see Albuquerque in such a bad view and we’re just trying to cast a better life on our state and our city,” said Jaramillo.

The gallery opened this weekend, offering each of their prints in customizable sizes.

Related Coverage: