Local animal shelters receive generous donation

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some animal shelters are getting some extra help this holiday season.

The organization, Long Leash on Life, has collected 100,000 pounds of dog food. They are handing it out to 17 different shelters and rescue groups.

One of those groups is High Desert Doberman Rescue. The shelter says the donation is a huge help.

“Last year, they gave us some limited ingredient chicken mix and that was absolutely essential to our puppies regaining their health and to build weight because it was some extra calories we could mix in with the kibble,” Anthony Martinez said.

They say some of the shelters don’t have a budget for pet food, and this donation gets them through the winter months.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

