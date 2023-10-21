ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, people walked to find a cure for one of the most common degenerative diseases.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the Alzheimer’s Association of New Mexico’s biggest fundraiser of the year, not only bringing awareness to the cause, but showing people the research the organization is funding.

People participating in the walk, decked out in purple and carrying different colored flowers that all represent something different.

The goal of the walk is to see a world without Alzheimer’s Disease.