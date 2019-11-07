Local Air Force veteran surprised with new car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A local veteran is getting behind the wheel of a new car thanks to some community support. Air Force veteran Daniel was surprised with a Nissan Pathfinder on Thursday.

Daniel served in the Air Force working as a plumber for six years but has struggled financially since getting out. As part of the annual Keys to Progress program, Car Crafters and Progressive partnered up to make this possible.

“The reality is that they do make a choice to serve all of us and it’s nice to be able to do something to give back to them especially one who might have had some bumps along the way and help set them on a good path,” said Gilbert Sanborn with Progressive.

The companies also donated gas cards, a year of insurance, and maintenance.