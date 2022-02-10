ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo Air Quality Control Board will consider adopting California’s emissions standards. The air board has scheduled a hearing on the issue.

The standards are among the toughest in the country. They toughen emissions standards for car model years 2026 and beyond and require dealers to sell a certain percentage of low and no emissions vehicles.

The hearing is from May 4 through May 6.