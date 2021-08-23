Local Afghan-American reflects on scenes coming out of Afghanistan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As conditions worsen in Afghanistan, images and video coming out continue to shock the world. Those images are hitting close to home for some families living in Albuquerque. “The people are terrified,” said Mula Akbar.

Related Coverage

It’s difficult for Akbar to watch what’s unfolding in the now Taliban-controlled country of Afghanistan. His old home. The situation now brings him back to when he first immigrated to the United States decades ago. “In the 1980s when the Afghan/Soviet had the war going on in Afghanistan I was just a young boy at the time,” said Akbar.

He’s lived in Albuquerque since the mid-’90s but his work as a U.S. diplomat allowed him to travel back and forth to Afghanistan. That job let him visit friends and family, who are now stuck there. “Now the airport itself it’s extremely dangerous to be there, there were a number of fatalities by the ruling regime in Kabul they were firing upon the crowds,” said Akbar.

Those crowds were filled with innocent Afghans. Recent videos show the desperation, as families hand their children over a wall to U.S. troops near the Kabul airport. Each begging to board planes saying their lives are in danger. “The first time I saw I was totally speechless I can not believe my eyes that I am seeing this,” said Akbar.

Akbar now wonders what the last 20 years were for. “Men and women in uniform lost their lives, you know fought bravely and lost their lives and not to mention billions and billions of dollars have been spent and at the end, we’re back to square one,” said Akbar.

Now he’s just praying for peace. There have been reports that the Taliban claims they’ve changed. Akbar says he doesn’t believe it.