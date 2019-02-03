ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - It's not like the old days when Super Bowl commercials were a big secret until the game aired.

Today, we can already watch some of the spots, and a local ad group is breaking down the anticipated winners and big themes.

Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the year for advertisers. Companies spend $5.5 million for a thirty-second national advertisement. But is it worth it?

"Anytime you have a captive audience who is not only watching the programming but is also watching for the commercials and continuing to talk about it the next day, absolutely it's worth it," said Del Esparza, the president of local advertising agency, Esparza.

He says this year will be different than years past.

"The advertisements that I've seen so far, it's somewhat of a vanilla year. You're not really seeing an advertiser push the envelope," said Esparza.

He says Super Bowl LIII is being referred to as "The year of the woman".

"What you'll see is a lot of celebrity women profiled and a lot of regular women profiled in a very, very powerful force," said Esparza.

He says last year, 13 women starred in ads and explains this year, that number will rise to 23 -- and that doesn't even count the women working behind-the-scenes.

Esparza is expecting Anheuser-Busch to gain the most attention for their Budweiser commercial during this year's big game.

He says the return of the Clydesdales, on top of the beautiful cinematography combined with Bob Dylan, is sure to be a touchdown.