Local acapella group ready to start performing in-person again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Founded in 1945 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Sweet Adelines started as a small group of women with a passion for music and harmony. Since then, they have evolved into a global organization connecting nearly 21-thousand female vocalists, including a chapter in New Mexico.

Enchanted Mesa Show Chorus is a group of women of all ages who gather to learn the art of singing four-part harmony acapella. The group is a chapter of Sweet Adelines International. Their main purpose is to get out and sing for the community. They are also available for hire at any event. Visit their “Hire Us” section on their website to find out more.

After months of the chorus meeting on Zoom, they are ready to start singing in person again. On Monday, June 21, they had their first in-person rehearsal. Any woman is welcome to join and can visit their website at enchantedmesa.org for more information.