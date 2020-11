ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bad dancing saves lives according to organizers of Lobothon. They want you to know as they raise money for UNM’s Children Hospital.

The organization’s annual dance marathon is typically held over 13-hours as people dance to raise money. This year, it has gone virtual for over seven hours. There is still time to get involved – dancing and fundraising will go until 8 p.m. Saturday. People interested in donating can do so online.