ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM proved that bad dancing saves lives this weekend. A group of Lobos busted out their best moves for a virtual dance marathon this weekend, laying it all out on the dance floor to support the UNM Children’s Hospital.

When the dust settled, the Lobos were able to raise $80,000 in just one day. But, just because Lobos are all danced out doesn’t mean people can’t still get involved on the Lobothon official website.