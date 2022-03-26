ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People hit the dance floor to raise money for UNM’s Children’s Hospital Saturday. This is the first time in three years that the 13-hour event has been held in person because of COVID.

Organizers say they want to raise $66,000 for each of the 66,000 children who are treated each year. “It’s just so amazing to see all these people who were willing to come out at 10:30 to come fight for the kids,” says Gabreila O’Keefe, executive director of Lobothon. “It’s been amazing, lots of tears from the stories. All around, a great day.”

Ove the past nine years, Lobothon has helped raise $400,000 for the children’s hospital.