ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM men’s basketball team followed up a big road win at San Diego State with a 77-57 home victory over San Jose State Tuesday night. The Lobos got 20 points each from their dynamic duo backcourt of Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House.

Morris Udeze had 17 points and 14 rebounds for his 7th double-double of the season. The Lobos had four players in double figures with KJ Jenkins adding 10 points to the total. San Jose State got 24 points from Omari Moore in a losing effort.

The Spartans struggled shooting the ball. They only shot 34 percent while the Lobos were 53 percent from the field. The Lobos also won the battle on the glass with 42 rebounds to 30 for the Spartans. With the win, the Lobos improved to 17-2. It’s their best start in eight years.

The Lobos are 4-2 in the Mountain West. San Jose State is 12-7 overall and 3-3 in league play. The Lobos will host Boise State Friday night in a game that has a late 9 pm start time.