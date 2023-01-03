ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men’s basketball team is now the last undefeated team in the country. Purdue suffered its first loss Monday night, falling to Rutgers, 65 to 64.

The Lobos are now 14 and 0, making it their best start since the 1967-68 season when they went 17 and 0. UNM is also ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in eight years.

The Lobos put their unbeaten streak on the line Tuesday night with a road game at Fresno State. Then they host UNLV Saturday – that game is sold out.