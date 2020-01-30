Lobos host highest-ranked team in more than 20 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On the court Wednesday night the Lobos were looking at one of their biggest games at the Pit in years. Fourth-ranked San Diego State rolled into town, the highest-ranked team to visit UNM in more than 20 years.

A big crowd showed up, but the Lobos were overmatched. It was a blowout. More than 13,000 people were at the Pit Wednesday night hoping to see the Lobos, who were undefeated at home this year, pull off a massive upset.

They ended up losing by 28. While the Lobos have been winning under third-year coach Paul Weir, they have seen their three worst attendance years in the history of the Pit, hovering at around 11,000 people a game since he got here.

KRQE News 13 caught up with fans tonight who said this is the first game they have come to in a while. “The last time I came here, I was in elementary school,” Graciela Quezada, a UNM student, said. “I came out to this one just because it is San Diego.”

“This is my first game this year,” fan Justin Snyder said. “I am excited to see the number four team in the country and see how the Lobos do on that front.”

While it was a couple thousand short of a sellout, the stands were noticeably more full this evening. Season ticket holders said it was great to see the place so electric.

“I wish more people would continue to support them,” said Rico Ortiz, who has had season tickets for 36 years. “This is a growing program, and I think we are going to continue to grow.”

The last sellout at the Pit was Hugh Greenwood’s senior night in March 2015. They could fill up the Pit in a few weeks when former coach Steve Alford makes his return to The Pit with Nevada.

The last time the Lobos saw a team this highly ranked at The Pit was in 1998 when UNM stunned third-ranked Utah thanks to Royce Olney’s late-game heroics.