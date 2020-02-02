Lobos Basketball player, JJ Caldwell, charged with battery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After being suspended indefinitely, UNM Basketball player, JJ Caldwell, has officially been charged with battery. The 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office says this stems from an incident back in December.

This charge comes more than a month after Caldwell was first accused of hitting, pushing, and choking his ex-girlfriend. Caldwell was charged with a misdemeanor battery last week.

According to the original police report, his ex-girlfriend ran into him at a club in Downtown Albuquerque back in December. They got into an argument and that’s when she told police, he pushed her up against a vehicle.

Things got even more violent when the pair made it back to his apartment. The report says Caldwell held her up against the wall, then slapped and choked her.

This latest charge comes just a few weeks after Caldwell’s teammate, Carlton Bragg, was arrested for drinking and driving. At that time, Lobo fans told KRQE News 13 it was disappointing to see these athletes getting into trouble.

“They need to be held accountable for their actions and they are held to a higher standards because they are role models,” says Rebecca Ballingall.

Shortly after Caldwell was suspended from the team, he filed a lawsuit against UNM stating the university was treating him as if he had already been charged. He claimed he was unfairly banned from the campus. Since then, he’s been allowed back at UNM.

We tried to reach out to Caldwell’s attorney for comment but did not hear back. His attorney did tell us last month that Caldwell denies all of these allegations.

Alamogordo District Attorney, John Suggs, who is currently handling this case, says he was unaware that APD would be filing these charges and his office is still investigating.