ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos Men’s Basketball Team is asking all fans to wear red or white at Saturday night’s game.

The Lobos’ athletic director is urging attendees to wear specific colors based on where they’re sitting.

The director said colored shirts will be for sale at a discounted price.

Saturday’s game will be against San Diego State at the Pit.

See the color section photo here.