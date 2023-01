ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is holding its annual Lobo Basketball Diaper Drive on Saturday. Fans are asked to bring unopened packages of diapers to the sell-out game against UNLV.

Donations will be given to families in need at UNM Children’s Hospital, which is still seeing an unusually high number of pediatric patients. Cash donations are also accepted and if people can’t make it to the game, donations can be made online.