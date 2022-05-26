ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zach Abeyta will be breaking in the historic Lobo Theater, having the first comedy show ‘Zach Abeyta & Friends.

A New Mexico native, Abeyta has been doing comedy in New Mexico for over 5 years now. He has produced shows for three years, hosted at Santa Ana Star’s comedy shows and travel the country regularly doing standup.

Abeyta is recovering from a gunshot wound after a show of his on 4/20, this will be his first big show back since surgery and getting out of the hospital. Abeyta expressed that he does not want this to be the main focus of his show but he believes is important to talk about it since there has been more gun violence in Albuquerque.

Zach Abeyta & Friends will be held at the Lobo Theater, May 29. Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more informatation and purchase tickets visit the website.