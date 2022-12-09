ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rock 101 is a year-round music program based in the Duke City that teaches young musicians to learn deeper about what it means to be a professional musician. Now, the academy is rolling out a new program called “Rock 101 Band League” that’s catered to students looking to take their band to new heights.

It is a 12-week program that meets two hours every week. Students work with their band to develop everything they need to perform. All of their hard work comes together at a grand finale performance.

The show will be this weekend Dec. 11, at the Lobo Thater. Group A will perform at 5:00 p.m. and Group 2 at 6:00 p.m. There will be a $5 entry fee.