Lobo nation rallies to help die-hard fan pay for cancer treatment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – To call one Albuquerque woman a die-hard Lobo fan, would be an understatement. Now, in her time of need, the Lobo nation she loves is showing up in a big way to help.

“So overwhelmed and so humbled and I just keep thinking, really? They’re doing this for me?,” said Susan Berg, also known as the Crazy Lobo Lady. Berg got that nick-name because of her long-standing dedication to the Lobo men’s basketball team.

“One of the things I like to say is the reason I work is to travel with my boys. I’m not on vacation unless I’m with all 17 of them. I’ve been blessed to do so until my cancer hit,” said Berg.

Berg is battling cancer for the second time in four years. When she first beat it back in 2015, the first thing she did was go to the Lobo Howl. “I was so happy to be here and have one more year,” said Berg.

Another year of going to games, spending time with family, friends and the team, and, of course, holding her signature basketball tailgates. “She doesn’t care if it’s my cheat day or not, when we go to the tailgate she says, ‘JJ you’re going to eat’. {She’s all about} food, love, compassion, she’s the mom,” said JJ Griego, one of Berg’s good friends.

Griego will be the first to tell you, Berg is the first to offer to help and the last to ask for it. “I know how prideful she is and that’s a good thing,” said Griego.

So, when Berg found out she had stage four cancer in August, and needed at least $15,000 to pay for treatment, he created a GoFundMe. It did not take long for people to take notice. “We’re really close to 7,000 and it’s been 27 hours,” said Berg.

“Honestly, I’m not shocked. I know our community,” said Griego. Former players like Antino Jackson and Anthony Mathis have shared the post, and more than 100 people have donated in less than a day.

“Now, that I know all Lobo Nation is behind me, I’m doing it for them. You’re going to see me here. I’m going to be here,” said Berg.

Berg is anxious to return to her season ticket held seats, that she’s had for more than 10 years. Especially now that she knows the people and team she loves so much is pulling for her too.

“I don’t expect my boys to let me down and I can’t let them down. I’m here. I’m here. I may feel like crap but I’m here,” said Berg.

If you would like to donate, click here.