ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A Lobo football player decided to use his beard to help other students.

Kyle Stapley, a senior captain on the team, hadn’t shaved his beard since 2016 but thanks to a $5,000 donation from booster Dee Dennis to the UNM Scholarship Fund, Stapley decided to shave it.

His teammates were also sure to get in on the action as he now sports a mullet and handlebar mustache.