Lobo football parting ways with head coach Bob Davie

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo head football coach Bob Davie has one more game at New Mexico. After eight seasons, Davie and the University of New Mexico have decided to part ways.

With what will be a third losing season and declining fan support, UNM decided to make a change. Davie was hired in late 2011. In 2016, the team went 9-4 with a bowl game victory, but the last three years have been rough on and off the field.

On top of an 8-27 record these last three years, Davie was suspended without pay for 30 days last year for his handling of alleged misconduct by his players. He also missed two games this year after a serious medical incident in the locker room after a game.

Fans say Monday’s announcement is disappointing, but they understand.

“I think they need to look for a head coach that’s gonna revive the community and really build up the fan support,” Joel Langsfeld said.

Davie makes more than $800,000 a year. His buyout after this season is $840,000, but it remains unknown if UNM and Davie reached a compromise.

Monday’s announcement included this statement from Davie:

In stepping aside, I’m proud of what we accomplished at UNM, but we are all disappointed that we have not been able to sustain the success that we achieved and all desire” said Davie. “My family and I will be forever grateful to UNM for giving me the opportunity to coach again after being at ESPN for 10 years. Bob Davie

Davie’s last game as Lobo head coach will be Saturday against Utah State.

Davie says Saturday’s game will be his last as Lobos head coach. — Van Tate (@krqesports) November 26, 2019