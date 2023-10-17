ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Their hopes of a winning season are not dashed yet. At 2-4 Danny Gonzales’ UNM Lobos Football team is still hopeful. They know they have work to do cleaning up the way they play if they want to reach goals set at the start of the year.

The Lobos were penalized 15 times for 120 yards in a 52-24 loss against San Jose State last week.

“When you look at the games from this year, you know, it really wasn’t teams just doing better stuff than us, doing better things,” said UNM quarterback Dylan Hopkins. “It’s really just us just beating ourselves, executing penalties, not making a certain play. Even myself at times, I got to make that play, on third down, got to make that throw, stay on the field. So, I think the main thing is just execute and we can’t beat ourselves.”

The losses have piled up. The Lobos will go into their homecoming game against Hawaii, having lost 14 straight conference games, dating back to last season.

“So, they are sick of it,” said UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales. “The way you do it is you go out there, and you don’t make mistakes, you execute. “This team’s spirit is unbelievable. The work that they put in today. The attitude they showed up with yesterday.”

The Lobos and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have a 4 p.m. start time on Saturday at University Stadium. Hawaii leads the series 15-10 and has won the last two matchups.

Hawaii has also lost 9 consecutive road games, dating back to last season, which includes 5 Mountain West Conference games.