ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo Cancer Challenge celebrated its 7th annual community event. It’s an opportunity for everyone to once again unite against cancer.

During the event, people were able to do a 25 or 50-mile bike ride, a 5k run, or a stadium stair climb.

If you missed the event on Saturday, you are still able to donate until October 13.

All proceeds go to the New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center.