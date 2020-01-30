Lobo basketball suspends JaQuan Lyle for house party, shooting incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM has suspended Lobos men’s basketball player JaQuan Lyle following a house party that led to a shooting over the weekend.

Offering an apology on Twitter Wednesday, Lyle also admitted that he rented the home where the party was thrown late Saturday night. Two people were wounded by gunfire outside of the party early Sunday morning.

As of Wednesday night, Albuquerque Police haven’t made any arrests or named any suspects in the shooting, which happened near a home on Chama Street NE near Louisiana and Lomas.

A stand-out senior guard for the Lobos, Lyle sat out Wednesday’s game against San Diego State and will remain suspended through the Lobos next game at Fresno State.

Neighbors say the party started around 11:15 p.m. Saturday when dozens of cars and university-aged students descended on an Airbnb home in the middle of a quiet neighborhood.

“I saw a lot of people carrying half-empty whiskey bottles,” an anonymous neighbor told KRQE News 13 Wednesday. “They came prepared to, you know, get pretty drunk.”

APD says shots were fired out front of the home around two in the morning. One woman was wounded in the leg and another person was wounded in the ankle. Both are expected to recover from their injuries.

“I saw the group of girls across the street, I guess they were with their friend that had got shot,” a neighbor told KRQE News 13.

Shortly before UNM announced Lyle’s two-game suspension, Lyle published a statement on Twitter. Lyle wrote in part, “I apologize for the publicity this has created.”

KRQE News 13 has learned that Lyle rented the home saying he was going to have dinner with a few teammates.

On Twitter, Lyle wrote, “At the time, I thought it was the responsible thing to do to find a safe place for fun with some students and friends.”

Online, the home’s listing describes a clear “no party policy.” Photos obtained by KRQE News 13 show extensive damage inside the home Lyle rented, including shattered doors and windows and lots of broken furniture.

KRQE News 13 has learned there is an estimated $7,000 to $8,000 in damage to the home, repairs that should be covered by Airbnb and Lyle.

Witnesses tell KRQE News 13 that several other UNM student-athletes were at the party. Neither APD nor UNM is saying what led to the gunfire or if any athletes were involved.