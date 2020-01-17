Lobo Basketball Coaches vs Cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Each year, the NCAA: Coaches v Cancer Suits and Sneakers event raises awareness.

Coaches v Cancer is a national event that brings basketball teams from across the country together to raise awareness for cancer. This year, the Lobos teamed up with the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico to raise awareness specifically for pediatric oncology.

Shirts will be sold benefitting CCFN and are available for presale online and the night of the event.

The Lobos game for childhood cancer awareness game against San Jose State will take place on Tuesday, January 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online.