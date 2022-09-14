ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the heart of the New Mexico State Fair, and this year 4-H and FFA students are back showing their animals after a 2-year break because of COVID. KRQE News 13 talked with students who participated this year and took home some of the awards. They were thrilled to be back at the fairgrounds.

The livestock events give students the opportunity to show off the animal they have been taking care of for months. High school senior Sydney Harral came with her family from Roswell with 6 of her lambs. She won in the Market Lamb Show category. This is her last year participating at the state fair. “I’ve been in FFA since my freshman year but I’ve shown since I was 8 years old. yeah our family has always done it,” said Harral. “It was awesome it’s like years of hard work that paid off so it was a good way to end it.”

News 13 also met Kylee Jones who first time participating in her first state fair. She won 4th place in the Market Steer category. Jones said she works with her livestock after school and practices what they’ll be doing at the shows. She’s already looking at ways to improve for next year’s competition.

“I think for next time I work on holding his head up higher. He has a really heavy head so it’s really hard for my short little arms so maybe I can work out a little more be a little more stronger to lift that head,” said Jones. Thursday will be the last day of the livestock show. On Friday some of the animals will be up for sale.