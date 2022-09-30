ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is kicking off new live music series Friday. “Burque Live” is a music series that features performances from local talent.
Burque Live will take place over the next two weekends (September 30 – October 2, and October 6 – October 9) The family-friendly events are free and will take place at various venues in downtown Albuquerque. For a full schedule of who is playing, when they are playing and where they playing, visit the Buque Live website.