ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is kicking off new live music series Friday. “Burque Live” is a music series that features performances from local talent.

Burque Live will take place over the next two weekends (September 30 – October 2, and October 6 – October 9) The family-friendly events are free and will take place at various venues in downtown Albuquerque. For a full schedule of who is playing, when they are playing and where they playing, visit the Buque Live website.