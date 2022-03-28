ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Live music is making a comeback to Albuquerque as the pandemic wanes and warmer weather returns. A local brewery is making plans for round two, after a big event was a success.

Marble Brewery and Jams of Enchantment teamed up to bring four bands to Marble Jam fest Sunday. Organizers say bands are to ready to play and they need the feedback that playing live events can give them. Marble is hosting The James Howard Band, this Thursday, March 31.