Live music comes back to the Botanic Garden

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Live music is coming back to the BioPark next month. The event series, called Garden Sounds, will go on each Thursday through July.

The BioPark announced that Eli Del Puerto Y Los Encantos will be the first to play at the Botanic Garden on July 8. Tickets will cost $10 for adults and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online.

