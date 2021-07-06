Live music and more at the ‘Art Along the Rio Grande’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 5th Annual Art Along the Rio Grande event showcases the cultural heritage and ecological significance of the Rio Grande Valley. This year’s event will be Saturday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gutiérrez-Hubbell House located at 6029 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.

Friends of Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge Executive Director Aryn LaBrake talked about what attendees can expect. There will be guided tours of the Gutiérrez-Hubbell House, live music, and activities for the kids. There will also be 25 local artists selling their artwork highlighting the cultural heritage and ecological significance of the Rio Grande Valley. A portion of the proceeds from art sales will benefit the Friends of Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge and the Gutierrez Hubbell House Alliance.

The Friends of Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge is the nonprofit support group for Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge, which is protected for wildlife and people to enjoy and is located on 2nd Street in the South Valley. The Gutierrez Hubbell House Alliance is the nonprofit support group for the Gutiérrez Hubbell House, a cultural site and Bernalillo County Open Space property also located in the South Valley.