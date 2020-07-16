LIVE BLOG: New Mexico Civil Guard holds protest at Civic Plaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Under APS' Re-entry plan, some kids won't be going to school with some of their best friends, friends they haven't seen in months. That's causing even more anxiety among kids during this already-stressful time.

In just a few weeks, Alejandro Alvarado will be starting his Junior year at Manzano High School. He says APS' Reentry plan is bumming him out. "It's a little nerve-racking and stressful," said Alejandro. Especially the part where the district will divide the students into two groups based on their last names.