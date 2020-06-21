Little possibility murder hornets will come to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a lot of talk about murder hornets and whether they could be here in Albuquerque. New Mexicans can rest easy, as experts say it will likely never happen.

A viewer sent us pictures, worried they might be the Asian Giant Hornet that has caused worry across the country. But Jason Schaller with the BioPark’s bugarium says this is a killer wasp, which is totally harmless and very common in the Summer months.

Another photo shows our state insect, the tarantula hawk wasp, which is not aggressive and hunts tarantulas. Schaller says you don’t have to worry about the murder hornet in Albuquerque right now.

“It’s important to emphasize that if they do end up here, it will take a while. They’re not going to survive in Albuquerque. No way, no how. This is just not the right habitat,” says Schaller. He says murder hornets need extremely moist environments to survive.

