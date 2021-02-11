‘Little Market’ near 8th, Central to feature Valentine’s Day gifts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An in-person market this weekend offers a way to give the gift of local this Valentine’s Day. The socially distanced ‘Little Market’ will feature many of the vendors from the Downtown Growers and Rail Yards Markets, selling Valentine’s Day inspired gifts. The market is happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the OFFCenter parking area on 8th and Park Downtown across from Java Joes.

