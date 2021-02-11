‘Little Market’ near 8th, Central to feature Valentine’s Day gifts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A big "Happy Birthday" is in order for one of the BioPark's newer residents. Dixon the Otter is turning nine.

The public has not had much time to get to know Dixon since he arrived in late 2019, since the aquarium has been closed during the pandemic. However, he is perfectly at home in his habitat and even celebrated with a very "fishy" birthday cake.