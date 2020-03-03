Little leagues to get new leases, hundreds of thousands in capital outlay

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spring is just around the corner and for many kids that means the start of the little league season. However, teams complain that their fields need a lot of work.

Monday night city councilors will vote on new lease agreements between the city and little leagues that they hope will level the playing field. Lobo Little League president Joshua Price takes pride in his league. “It means everything,” Price said. “For the 200 or 300 kids we have out here each season, it is the world.”

However, Price said he feels like his league’s facilities do not match up to some others around town. “It is incredibly frustrating,” Price said.

His facilities have been hit repeatedly by vandals and are falling apart. “There is an obvious disparity about some of the leagues in town,” Price said.

In the past, KRQE News 13 reported that some little leagues were treated differently. For example, the city used to pay four of the 10 league’s water bills. “We did realize that it was not fair and that some leagues had more responsibility than others,” Christina Sandoval with the city’s parks and recreation department said.

That is about to change as the city’s little leagues will soon be under the same agreement, making it clear who is responsible for what. “One of our goals was consistency,” Sandoval said.

Monday night city councilors will vote on lease agreements for nine of the little leagues to use city fields at no charge for the next decade. In return, instead of rent, the leagues are responsible for day-to-day maintenance.

The city is responsible for things like water and irrigation, while the state comes in for large infrastructure projects. “The idea is to build a brick house instead of a straw house, and we are working hard to do so,” Price said.

Once the agreements are approved, there will be more than $700,000 freed up from this year’s capital outlay bill for the little leagues to use. Lobo Little League said they plan to use their portion of the money for new field lights and a new concession stand, which are improvements that price said couldn’t come sooner.

“There is no reason to hold up progress that could be made to better the lives of our children,” Price said.

Also under the new agreement, leagues will not be able to lock their facilities which is something they hope will prevent vandalism and theft. They are also now allowed to sublet their fields to club teams to help pay for maintenance.

The only league not under the new agreement is Alameda Little League since their current lease has not yet expired.