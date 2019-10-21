Little Free Library destroyed at northeast Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is supposed to be a place that inspires a love for reading, but neighbors said their Little Free Library at a nearby park has become a magnet for crime.

“It is really a shame,” neighbor Janice Connett said.

Connett talked to KRQE News 13 about the latest act of vandalism at Quintessence Park behind her home near Eubank and Paseo Del Norte.

“It has been rebuilt four times, and this is the worst,” Connett said.

The Little Free Library, where people exchange books, was recently torn to pieces.

“I think they probably used their feet, like karate kicked or something,” Connett said.

The roof and sides were thrown to the ground and the nails were sticking out.

“The parts were left way out in the park, and there are shards of wood where kids and dogs could hurt themselves,” Connett said.

While Parks and Recreation said it has not received reports of any other vandalism at the park, neighbors said they think vandalism in the area is actually increasing.

“We have graffiti often on top of the trash bins,” Connett said.

“I am not surprised,” neighbor Ken Bundy said. “I am just more saddened that something like that could happen, but hopefully it won’t happen again.”

While the city said crews regularly monitor parks, the Little Free Libraries are owned and maintained by neighborhood associations.

Connett said she hopes the Quintessence Neighborhood Association considers moving it to a safer location, and police consider increasing their presence.

“I know there are more dangerous parts of the city, but even our little neighborhood could use some help,” Connett said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to APD regarding the vandalism but did not receive a response. The city said if you see any vandalism, you can always call 242-COPS, 311 or report it through the OneABQ app.