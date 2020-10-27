Little activity across Albuquerque after winter storm’s hazardous conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are still plenty of slick spots around Albuquerque even a few hours after the morning commute. Tuesday morning the view across the Albuquerque metro was similar to what can bee seen now which is very few cars on the roads.

A view from an ART stop on Central shows a ghost town. During rush hour, there were only a few cars seen driving over the bridge on Lead into downtown around 8 a.m.

The City of Albuquerque Department of Municipal Development tells KRQE News 13 the west side was hit much harder than other parts of the city. They say a couple trouble spots include Atrisco Vista and the hill up to Rio Rancho.

On the west side, there are clear roads from Coors and Paseo south to Coors and I-40 and over the river. It was also quiet in the South Valley. Up in the heights off of Paseo, cars were moving slowly from Paseo onto I-25 south on-ramp.

Slow-moving traffic continues and people are giving each other plenty of space near the Big-I. Drivers KRQE News 13 spoke to say it was a surprise to see a calm commute.

“I didn’t know what to expect, I thought it was going to be blizzard conditions out there but it really wasn’t. It wasn’t bad at all,” said Steve Vatoseow.

The Department of Municipal Development says crews had no problems clearing roads overnight. Thirty city trucks are on the roads at all times, working in 12-hour shifts until the storm is over.

Commuters are asked to keep in mind that snow plows are focusing on emergency routes, bridges and intersections, not necessarily neighborhood streets.