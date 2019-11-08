Listening Horse Therapeutic Riding offers equine-assisted therapy to veterans, adults, and children

For thousands of years, horses have benefit humans in several ways. From transportation to rehabilitation, horses can offer treatment for those who have experienced traumatic stress, illness, and grief by participating in equine-assisted therapy.

Listening Horse Therapeutic Riding Executive director Gus Jolley and senior volunteer Kathy Laird discuss the benefits of developing a connection with a horse in an equine-assisted therapy setting.

Located in Santa Fe, Listening Horse provides active military, veterans, families, and anyone living with a special challenge the opportunity to improve their emotional, physical, and neurological health through equine-assisted therapy.

Gus and Kathy explain that in order to communicate with a horse, a human must be present and in the moment. By achieving this connection, patients can greatly improve their self-esteem, hand-eye coordination, and trust.

Muscles and neural pathways that may not be active daily are used at this time and the horse can help the human to recognize and manage their feelings rather than remain stuck in fear, pain, and anger.

Listening Horse is operated entirely by volunteers, donations, and fundraisers and serves veterans, adults, and youth.

The Santa Fe Homeless Veterans & Non-Veterans Stand Down event takes place on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Advent Life Church in Santa Fe.

On Monday, December 2, 2019, Joe’s Dining located at 2801 Rodeo Rd in Santa Fe will be taking part in a fundraiser for Listening Horse. Twenty percent of all meals will be donated to the organization.