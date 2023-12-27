ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate the end of the year and new beginnings, and oftentimes celebrations can involve alcohol. KRQE News 13 has compiled a list of places in Albuquerque where people can celebrate the holiday sober if they choose to.

Sober bars and places offering mocktails have started popping up in Albuquerque.

Lost Cultures Tea Bar, 1761 Bellamah Ave. NW Suite C, Albuquerque, features a tea-based non-alcoholic cocktail list featuring drinks such as “Ancient Fashioned” and “Smokey Rose.” Lost Cultures also serves up kombucha, which includes a low level of alcohol.

Tula’s Kitchen, 8100 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, is a restaurant and a “sister brand” to Dion’s. Tula’s serves up a slew of drinks, including tea, lemonade, Italian soda, soda, coffee mocktails, cocktails, beer, and wine. Mocktail options are “Mountain Water,” “Blueberry Smash,” “Key Lime Pie,” and “Sandia Spritz.”

M’tucci’s Bar Roma, 3222 Central Ave. SE, Albuquerque, is known for its Italian dishes but also has an extensive drink menu. The restaurant offers “Shrub Mokctails,” which feature fruits and some herbs. M’tucci’s also serves lemonade, Italian sodas, tea, coffee, juices, soda, alcoholic wine, and more.

Electric Playhouse, 5201 Ouray Rd. NW, Albuquerque, is a family-friendly immersive gaming and art venue that serves up food and drinks. Drinks on the menu include soda, tea, Red Bull, mocktails, alcoholic cocktails, cider, beer, seltzers, and wine. The mocktail menu features seven options, with ‘electric’ names such as “Cocowatts,” “Nebula,” and “Surge.”

Another growing trend in the non-alcoholic world is kava. Kava root does not contain any alcohol and is considered by the National Institute of Health to have psychoactive properties. Experts say that it gives some consumers a calming, euphoric feeling.

Pureland Kava, 915 Yale Boulevard Southeast, Albuquerque, is the first full-kava bar in Albuquerque. In addition to the multiple kava options, kombucha is served here as well.

Another popular spot for mocktails and alcoholic drinks is Happy Accidents. However, the bar will be closed on New Year’s Eve this year.

