ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who has the best burger in New Mexico? You might be surprised by the answer.

The Daily Meal came out with a list of the best burger in every state. For New Mexico, the publication gave top honors to Burger Boy in Cedar Crest.

It gave props to the restaurant’s simple, no-frills lunch counter and dining room with basically the same staff since it opened in 1982. To view the entire list, click here.