ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer months and the events at EXPO New Mexico are in full swing. The site hosts hundreds of events throughout the year, including a weekly flea market, flagship event, and the New Mexico State Fairground. Below is a list of events happening July through September.
The upcoming events:
- The Gearhead Society of New Mexico
- Saturday, July 8
- Time: 12 p.m.
- The car show will be inside the Manuel Lujan Building, and there will be a food festival also.
- Best in Chow
- Saturday, July 22
- Time: 11 a.m.
- A new show on A&E will feature the New Mexico Fair as they welcome a great crew to film some great food vendors and their unique offerings.
- Bareknuckle Championship Fighting
- Friday, August 11
- If fans missed BKFC back in Feb., this is your chance to check out this great event. John Dodson will take on JR Ridge and will headline this fight card.
- New Mexico State Fair
- National food and travel channels to highlight our state’s unique cuisine and culture
- Dates: Sept. 7-17
For more information visit exponm.com.