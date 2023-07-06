ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer months and the events at EXPO New Mexico are in full swing. The site hosts hundreds of events throughout the year, including a weekly flea market, flagship event, and the New Mexico State Fairground. Below is a list of events happening July through September.

The upcoming events:

The Gearhead Society of New Mexico Saturday, July 8 Time: 12 p.m. The car show will be inside the Manuel Lujan Building, and there will be a food festival also.

Best in Chow Saturday, July 22 Time: 11 a.m. A new show on A&E will feature the New Mexico Fair as they welcome a great crew to film some great food vendors and their unique offerings.

Bareknuckle Championship Fighting Friday, August 11 If fans missed BKFC back in Feb., this is your chance to check out this great event. John Dodson will take on JR Ridge and will headline this fight card.

New Mexico State Fair National food and travel channels to highlight our state’s unique cuisine and culture Dates: Sept. 7-17



For more information visit exponm.com.