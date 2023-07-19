ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are looking for a place to dine with your dog in Albuquerque there are more than one dozen of options to choose from. KRQE News 13 compiled a list of dog-friendly eateries that have at least 4.5 stars and 500 reviews on Google.
Here are some places to check out:
- Sawmill Market – 4.6 stars with 3,450 reviews.
- Central Grill and Coffee House – 4.6 stars with 1,473 reviews.
- Sunnyside Up Breakfast and Lunch Café – 4.5 stars with 2,158 reviews.
- The Grove Cafe & Market – 4.5 stars with 1,762 reviews.
- Nexus Brewery & Restaurant – 4.5 stars with 1,197 reviews.
- Urban 360 Pizza, Grill and Tap House – 4.5 stars with 1,159 reviews.
- The Farmacy – 4.5 stars with 1,066 reviews.
- The Daily Grind – 4.5 stars with 1,006 reviews.
- Tin Can Alley – 4.5 stars with 836 reviews.
- The 377 Brewery – 4.5 stars with 630 reviews.
Some of the establishments offer seating on the patio and will provide water bowls for pups. KRQE News 13 also published a list of dog-friendly breweries that can be found here. Some of the breweries are also featured on the list above.