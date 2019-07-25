Line grows for one-day fine art sale at local gallery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re not waiting for concert tickets or the latest iPhone. Instead, some local customers have already spent days outside Weems Gallery and Framing for an amazing once a year sale on art.

“For the past five or six years, we’ve had customers spend the night out for a few nights,” said Maria Lopez with Weems Gallery and Framing. “This year was the first year they’ve been out since Monday night.”

The gallery and framing business has been open since 1981. According to the gallery’s website, it offers a wide variety of fine quality original work to suit every artistic taste.

The one day sale at Weems Gallery and Framing is Saturday, July 27 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Click here for more information.